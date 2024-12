The Omagh Bombing Inquiry, which is set to begin at the end of January, has brought together survivors, witnesses, and family members of victims to prepare for the upcoming hearings.

The commemorative hearings phase of the inquiry will take place at the Strule Arts Centre from January 28 to February 28, 2024.

The inquiry will focus on whether the bombing, carried out by the Real IRA on August 15, 1998, could have been prevented by UK state authorities.

Advertisement

During the hearings, the inquiry chairman will hear impact statements for up to four hours per day, four days a week, for four weeks.

These statements are meant to help the chairman understand the full extent of the harm caused by the bombing, which killed 31 people, including two unborn babies, and injured many others.

The hearings will include two key parts:

Pen Portraits – Family members of the victims will present eulogies, celebrating the lives of their loved ones and illustrating the human cost of the attack.

Personal Statements – Survivors, first responders, and others directly affected by the bombing will give testimonies. Some individuals will read their own statements, while others will nominate someone to read on their behalf.

The inquiry team expects around 60 personal statements to be submitted by the start of the hearings.

Those who wish to submit a statement can visit the inquiry’s website for more information on how to participate.