CATHAL McCrory, a beloved member of the Garvaghy community, passed away in late November following an illness.

Remembered as a man full of life and plans for the future, Cathal’s passing leaves a deep void for his wife Jeanette, his family, and his many friends.

During his Requiem Funeral Mass, celebrated by Fr Michael O’Dwyer, parish priest of Errigal Ciaran, Mr McCrory was described as a man ready for more life experiences, particularly with Jeanette, his family, and his close-knit circle of friends.

However, a sudden turn in his health brought a new perspective to his life.

“Cathal was a worker,” Fr O’Dwyer said.

“Russell’s shoe shop in Omagh was one of the establishments he worked in, often in sales roles.

“He had a passion for politics, nature, music, and animals. Cathal loved his style and was known within his family as the ‘dapper dresser’.”

One of 16 children, Mr McCrory devoted much of his time to caring for his parents in their later years. It was during this period that he met his future wife, Jeanette, with their paths crossing both at Russell’s and through their shared love of animals.

Together, they cared deeply for their dogs, Daisy, Dolly, Lucy, and Peggy Sue.

Fr O’Dwyer reflected on Mr McCrory’s perspective during his illness: “He wasn’t afraid of dying but having to go was not easy – Cathal had more living to do,” Fr O’Dwyer said.

“He looked forward to life as a pensioner, especially with his lifelong friend John. He talked about his funeral and what was to happen and encouraged family and friends to look after their health.”

Mr McCrory is survived by his wife Jeanette (née McMenamin). He was one of a family of 16 to the late Michael and Sarah McCrory and was the treasured brother of Teresa (Late Charlie), Patsy (Brendan), Frankie, Gerry, Margaret (John), Pauline (Late Brian), Martin (Joan), Liam (Late Maggie), Marion (Dermott) Eileen (Eamon) and the late Owen, John, Anna, Kathleen and Michael RIP.