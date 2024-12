Free parking will be available at the South West College campus in Omagh during the run-up to Christmas.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is working in partnership with South West College and Omagh Chamber of Commerce to offer free parking at the campus on selected dates this month.

This initiative, following engagement with local businesses, will be available on Saturdays, December 14, and Saturday, December 21, from 10am to 6pm and Sunday, December 15, and Sunday, December 22, from 1pm to 6pm.

Welcoming the Christmas parking initiative, the Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor John McClaughry, said: “At Christmas time we see an increased footfall in our towns and villages which is welcoming and we hope that residents and visitors alike will take advantage of this free parking.

“This is an example of how the Council is committed to working in partnership with other organisations for the benefit of our District.

“The Council is committed to supporting our local economy and this initiative will help us to achieve this by encouraging residents to shop local at their convenience.”

Celine McCartan, Principal and Chief Executive Officer at South West College, added: “South West College is committed to working in close partnership with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council on a range of community initiatives and we very much support their focused efforts to encourage local residents and those from further afield into Omagh town centre this Christmas.”

John Edgar, President of Omagh Chamber of Commerce stated: “Omagh Chamber of Commerce is delighted to work in conjunction with Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and South West College to help ensure the public and businesses alike have adequate parking for the busiest time of year, ensuring our town can provide the best Christmas shopping experience in Tyrone.

“This is a phenomenal showing of good will and citizenship, highlighting the strength of our community together. Our commitment to our members and their success at this time of the year can only be aided by this sense of togetherness.”

On each of the free parking days, staff and students from South West College will be giving of their time to collect voluntary donations for the college’s nominated charities.