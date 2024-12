Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Tyrone GAA star Jody Gormley.

The popular Trillick man died yesterday, just a few weeks after revealing he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

The ex-county player, who won two All-Ireland Under-21 titles with Tyrone and played in the 1995 All-Ireland final against Dublin, will be buried on Thursday.

His funeral service will take place at 10am at Good Shepherd Church in Belfast, before Jody is brought home for burial in at St. Macartan’s graveyard in Trillick.

The death notice said Jody died peacefully at home yesterday surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife Deirdre (Winters), children Áine, James and Niamh, mother Sheila, brothers Damien and Eoin, sister Anita Corrigan and father-in-law Tony.

Jody was pre-deceased by his father Eugene and mother-in-law Phyllis.

He will be reposing in his late residence from 5pm today and from 12noon tomorrow.

Jody will leave his late residence at 9.25am on Thursday 12th December 2024, and will travel along Haypark Gardens, the Ailesbury Road and the Carolan Road, to arrive at the Good Shepherd Church at 9.50am for 10am requiem Mass.

The cortege will then depart the Good Shepherd Church and will travel via Omagh and Dromore to arrive at St. Macartan’s graveyard in Trillick, Co Tyrone, at 3pm, for burial.

The death notice added: “Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Marie Curie and NI Hospice c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, BT78 2NQ.

“Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, mother, brothers, sister, in laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and many friends.”