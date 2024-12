New artist impressions of the Public Realm Improvement plans for Strabane have been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the £7 million capital project aimed at revitalizing the town.

The public is invited to view the plans at a display at Strabane Library, which will remain open until January 31.

This consultation is part of an effort to gather feedback and ensure the project meets the needs and expectations of the community.

The project, which was announced earlier this year by Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons, will invest £7 million into enhancing Strabane’s streetscape, lighting, footpaths, and traffic flow.

The scheme is being delivered in partnership with the Department for Communities and Derry City and Strabane District Council, with the latter leading the delivery.

Significant upgrades will take place in key areas of the town, including Railway Street, Derry Road, Castle Street, Abercorn Square, Market Street, and Upper Main Street.

The improvements will focus on footpaths, carriageways, street lighting, and street furniture, as well as the planting of semi-mature trees and the installation of public artwork.

One of the main components of the project is the reconfiguration of several major junctions, including those at Railway Street/Abercorn Square/Derry Road/Canal Street, and Market Street/Butcher Street/Church Street/Main Street/Bridge Street.

These changes will help realign traffic flows and create new public space in Abercorn Square, shifting its location to the opposite side of the street.

Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, emphasized the importance of engaging with both the public and the local business community to ensure the success of this vital regeneration project for Strabane.

