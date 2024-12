PUBLIC meetings about a key council funding programme will be held in Co Tyrone next month.

MID Ulster District Council’s Community and Voluntary Sector Grant Aid Programme will open for online applications on Friday, January 17.

Under the small development grants, funding of up to £1,500 is available, while grants of up to £3,500 will also be available for community venues and facilities.

Advertisement

Groups organising large public events providing for the whole of Mid Ulster, that are of a significant size and bringing people into the area, can access funding of up to £8,000, while up to £1,500 is available for smaller local events.

Information sessions about the programme will take place at 7pm on Tuesday, January 14 at the Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown, and Thursday, January 16 at Ranfurly House, Dungannon.