THE death of Sean McGaghran, aged 63, from Castleview Park, Killyclogher, has caused widespread sadness in the community.

Mr McGaghran passed away at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, on November 24.

At his Requiem Funeral Mass, celebrated at St Mary’s Church in Killyclogher, Parish Priest Fr Kevin McElhennon described Mr McGaghran as a man with a ‘kindly and generous heart’.

Several hundred people gathered to pay their respects to a man who dedicated much of his life to helping others.

Mr McGaghran worked for many years as a care assistant, supporting those most vulnerable in society.

Fr McElhennon remarked, “For Sean, his work wasn’t just a job. It was a deeply felt calling and an opportunity to reach out to those in need.

“Sean’s compassion was evident in his personal relationships with family and friends, and in his professional life.

“It reflected his belief that every life matters, no matter how vulnerable.

“Sean’s compassion also extended beyond his workplace,” Fr McElhannon added.

“He was a volunteer with the Order of Malta here in Omagh for many years and he gave his time and energy selflessly.

“That was not for recognition, but to who he was as a person.

“He gave his time and talent to reach out to those who needed help.”

Mr McGaghran was also a devoted country music fan, enjoying singing and playing the guitar.

He also had a love for animals, caring for them with the same generosity as he cared for people.

“Sean had a keen mind and a keen observer of the world around him,” continued Fr McElhannon.

“He had a keen interest in politics, history and current affairs and spent many hours tuned into Talk Radio, enjoying the lively discussions which kept him in touch.”

Mr McGaghran was the beloved husband of the late Helen, much loved father of Shauna (Andy), Lauren (Ciaran), Keelan (Emma) and Gemma (Cathal), loving granda of Sean and Oisín, dearest brother of Jay and the late Susan, Oonagh (Maguire) and Brian, cherished son of the late Josie and Brian.