THE youngsters and families spending Christmas in the Children’s Ward at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) will be very grateful for the toys recently donated by an Augher family, a staff nurse has said.

Young Eanna McElroy was an in-patient in the facility last month, during which time his family were inspired by the care and attention they witnessed the staff provide.

To show their thanks, McElroy family recently dropped off a bundle of toys at the ward. This demonstration of gratitude and festive spirit has been well-received by staff, who say the children unfortunate enough to be spending their holidays in hospital will get good use from the new toys.

“We gratefully acknowledge a very generous donation of toys for the boys and girls in Children’s Ward at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen,” said Staff Nurse Roisin Stewart.

“A huge thank you to the McElroy family for their thoughtfulness and kindness in donating toys for the Children’s Ward.

“Their son Eanna was an inpatient in November this year and the family were very grateful for all the care and attention they received during a very stressful time.

“Maeve made an appeal for toys which were kindly donated by family and friends from the Clogher Valley area.

“The toys will be greatly appreciated by our young patients and their families who will be in hospital over the Christmas period. We would like to wish the McElroy family a very happy and peaceful Christmas.”