LOCAL legend and sportsman, Bobby Rao has spoken if his immense pride at receiving yet another award for his work.

Bobby has been honoured by the Centre for Ethnic Minority Economic Empowerment (EMEEN) for his sterling work in representing the local ethnic minorities through his sporting endeavours and his work with the Strabane Ethic Community Association (SECA).

At a ceremony in Belfast, Bobby was presented with a locally produced sweet box.

Speaking after the ceremony, he said: “It’s lovely seeing my work in the local community being recognised through sporting endeavours and in SECA.

“This award is not just for me, but the people of Strabane and everyone working at SECA, which is supported very well by everyone in Strabane. I’m extremely proud of my work and this will be something I will cherish.”

Steve Lazars, founder and director at EMEEN, said Mr Rao had been an outstanding representative of ethnic minorities, showcasing dignity, honour and resilience while playing a pivotal role in contributing to the vibrant economic progresses in the North.

Acknowledging Bobby, he said: “Your success is an inspiration to all of us and a shining example of the potential within our diverse communities. Please know this gesture comes with immense gratitude and admiration for everything you have accomplished.”