A MAN has died suddenly following a workplace accident in Cookstown on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in Trade Mouldings LTD on the Sandholes Road in Cookstown.

Police have confirmed that emergency services attended the scene and the Health and Safety Executive NI have been informed.

In a statement from the Directors of Trade Mouldings LTD they said, “It’s with great sadness that we have to report there has been a fatal accident involving one of our employees in our factory this morning.

“Our condolences are with his immediate family at this time.

“The incident is currently under investigation by the police and HSE.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and work colleagues at this difficult time.”