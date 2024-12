A man is due to appear at Dungannon court tomorrow on explosive charges.

The man, aged in his 50s, has been charged with five offences: possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances, possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

He was arrested following a security alert in the Ranaghan Road area of Maghera, Co Derry earlier this week.

Advertisement

The man is expected to appear before the local court tomorrow.