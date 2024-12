A 20-YEAR-OLD man has received a suspended jail sentence after assaulting two men who confronted him for urinating on a street in Strabane.

Jake Conroy, who has an address on the Carlisle Road in Derry, pleaded guilty to charges of common assault, one count of criminal damage and a charge of disorderly behaviour.

He appeared via videolink from Hydebank before Strabane Magistrates Court.

Advertisement

The incident happened on October 21, when Conroy was seen urinating on Railway Street.

Two men approached him about his behaviour, at which point he became violent.

Conroy punched both men multiple times, causing minor injuries. He also broke one man’s glasses and tore his jumper.

Passers-by restrained Conroy until police arrived.

After his arrest, he urinated in the custody van.

During a police interview later that day, Conroy claimed he could not remember the incident due to being ‘highly intoxicated’ but accepted responsibility for the charges.

It was revealed that earlier the same day, Conroy had received a suspended sentence in Derry Magistrates Court for an unrelated assault, though he had been unaware of this at the time.

Advertisement

Despite this, District Judge Oonagh Mullan opted not to activate the prior sentence.

Instead, she imposed a new five-month sentence, suspended for three years.

Conroy was also fined £100 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation for the damaged glasses.