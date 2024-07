FIRST Minister Michelle O’Neill has congratulated the new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, on his election success.

Both Michelle and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly spoke to the newly appointed Prime Minister last night about key issues via a phone call.

Michelle O’Neill spoke of her call with Keir “Today we had the opportunity to speak to the new Prime Minister. We discussed a number of critical issues including the challenging budget situation. We pressed upon him the urgent need for the British Government to put a proper funding model in place so that we can provide the public services our citizens deserve.”

Emma Little-Pengelly added, “We had a really constructive discussion with the new Prime Minister. We raised a number of key issues including the importance of investment to ensure fiscal stability for Northern Ireland. We also spoke about the benefits of a building a positive working relationship and strengthening the links between the NI Executive and the UK Government moving forward.”