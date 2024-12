A mystery donor is spreading Christmas cheer among residents in one Co Tyrone street.

People living in Springhill Park in Strabane are set to receive a timely boost just in time for Christmas with a voucher aimed at making the festive season a little bit brighter.

In its second year and run by Springhill Area Residents and Youth Association (SPARYA), in conjunction with Doran’s Shop in Springhill, the scheme will see all 134 households in Springhill receive £45 to spend in Doran’s on Christmas essentials.

Advertisement

Brian McNamee, who helps coordinate the project, said: “We were able to undertake this scheme last year thanks to a very generous private funder, which allowed us to give out a £35 voucher.

“The same funder approached us this year and said ‘why not make it £45?’ and that’s what they allowed us to do with a very generous donation of exactly £6,030.

“Starting on Monday, all households in Springhill will have a voucher delivered to their door which can be redeemed at Doran’s shop for people to spend on heating, electricity or shopping.

“The only thing that we ask people don’t spend the money on is cigarettes and Niall in Doran’s has asked us to let people know he will not allow people to use the vouchers for that purpose.”

Mr McNamee added: “This money is for the household; not the individual.”