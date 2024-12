EVERYBODY needs a New Year’s resolution – and if yours is to be more creative and try new arty things come the dawn of 2025 – then the Strule Arts Centre has you sorted.

In a four-week course, commencing on Wednesday, January 5, participants will learn how to use chalk and oil pastels, how to start the composition and how to finish it with detail.

Tutor Bernie has taught art classes for beginners and also worked as an art technician in Sacred Heart College Omagh.

Her work has also been exhibited throughout Ireland.

For more details on the upcoming course, contact the Strule Arts Centre.