New multi-million project to tackle water pollution in Co Tyrone

More than £26 million has been awarded to an innovative cross-border project that will tackle water pollution in Counties Fermanagh, Tyrone, Leitrim, Sligo, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal.

The Water Enhancements through Sustainable Treatment (West) project will see NI Water and Uisce Éireann working to improve water quality in Lough Erne, Lough Melvin, and Donegal Bay – areas of the north-western international river basin district which face toxic pollution issues from agriculture, forestry, urban runoff, and wastewater discharges.

The Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), which manages the Peaceplus programme, expects to allocate around 90 per cent of the funding by late spring next year.

Through West, NI Water and Uisce Eireann will work to identify where investment should be made to address pollution.

Outputs from the project will include the development of two strategies and action plans using catchment modelling and sustainable treatment solutions, for acceptance by environmental regulators on both sides of the border.

Additionally, the project will implement four capital wastewater treatment upgrades within Northern Ireland (Belleek and Garrison) and the Republic (Ballybay and Blacklion), to provide improved treatment for at least 5,000 people, with treatment capacity for an additional 1,000.

Beneficiaries of these efforts are expected to include environmental regulators, residents, tourists, the mariculture industry, anglers, surfers, councils, and non-governmental organisations.

The project will be funded under the Water Quality Improvement Programme investment area of the Peaceplus programme.

Stormont’s Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd said: “The funding includes capital upgrades at both the Belleek and Garrison sites using new wastewater treatment processes which will benefit the border communities by improving water quality in Lough Erne, Lough Melvin and Donegal Bay.

“Protecting our water courses, investing, and developing robust catchment modelling and sustainable treatment solutions for our water and sewerage systems, will play an important part in enhancing our environment and ensuring it is equipped for the future.

“As we tackle the ongoing climate emergency it is more important than ever that we embrace these innovative and sustainable ways of reducing our carbon footprint.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien said: “Communities north and south will greatly benefit from the funding for this important and innovative investment in water quality and wastewater capacity.”