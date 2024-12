FOR a quarter-of-a-century, Positive Action Towards Helping Those Bereaved by Suicide (PATHS) has been a beacon of hope and healing for families and friends navigating the painful aftermath of suicide.

Founded in 1999, this pioneering group was the first of its kind outside Belfast to provide a safe space for those grieving their loved ones.

PATHS meets monthly at the Tara Centre in Omagh’s Campsie Road area, offering a confidential and welcoming environment.

From one-on-one counselling and alternative therapies to guest speakers and resources on surviving suicide, the group provides comprehensive support tailored to the needs of its members.

Speaking at one of the group’s monthly meetings, PATHS facilitator, Jimmy Carrigan, said that the group has supported hundreds of people in the local area who had lost a loved one through suicide.

“We have always prided ourselves on being a place where people can feel comfortable talking about hard and often difficult topics.

“Many people in the group have been coming here for ten, 20 or, in some cases, the entire 25-year history of PATHS. When the group started, we were the only group outside Belfast where people who had lost someone through suicide could get support and talk to others going through the same thing.

“We are completely self-funded and rely on donations from individuals to keep going, but the Tara Centre has been a fantastic home for PATHS, and it offers a cosy atmosphere where people can feel comfortable to open up about any troubles they may have.”

REMEMBRANCE

As well as offering support to others, PATHS also holds an annual service of remembrance for all those bereaved by suicide.

This year’s service was held at the Tara Centre and featured a guest talk from former High Sheriff of Fermanagh Noelle McAlinden, who is an artist and human rights campaigner.

During her talk, Ms McAlinden reflected on her own personal journey and the lessons she has learnt during challenging times in her own life and those of others.

The group also holds a retreat once a year, which usually takes place in the summer.

Members of the group participate in a number of team bonding exercises and hear from speakers from other parts of the country.

Co-facilitator and chair, Nuala McAleer, told the Ulster Herald that anyone is welcome to attend the group if they need support.

“Anyone who feels they need support can come and chat with us. We are a very welcoming and warm group,” Nuala said.

“The hardest thing about coming to the group is making the first step and going through the doors.

“We endeavour to ensure once people are here that we listen and support and try our best to be somewhere people feel they can express how they are feeling.”

For anyone who would like to attend a PATHS meeting, or learn more about the group, please visit the website on www.pathsomagh.com or call Mr Carrigan on 07879 414385.