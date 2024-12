AN OMAGH man has been presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his transformative contributions to the ground handling industry.

Owen McKenna, commercial director at Mallaghan, received the accolade at the ‘Pride of Ground Handling Awards’ during Ground Handling International’s 25th Annual Conference in Barcelona.

It celebrates Mr McKenna’s career-long commitment to safety, innovation, service quality and operational excellence.

Dungannon-based Mallaghan designs and manufactures a comprehensive range of specialist products, including hi-lifts, aircraft maintenance, stairs, and de-icers, tailored for airports.

It employs a team of more than 400 people.

HUMBLING

Mr McKenna said: It is a real honour and a humbling experience to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award, reflecting not only my journey but the remarkable efforts of the entire Mallaghan team.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together in setting new standards for operational excellence. Aviation is a collective bunch of great people where we all share the same passion for this industry to grow and flourish.”

Niall Mallaghan, director at Mallaghan, said: “Owen has been a driving force at Mallaghan for many years, and this award is a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding business acumen.

“His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the company’s success, and his contributions to the industry are nothing short of extraordinary.”