As many of us are getting ready to sort our last-gasp Christmas gifts before the big festive day, a Tyrone animal shelter volunteer wishes to highlight the wise saying: ‘A pet is for life – not just for Christmas’.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, Janice Blakley, secretary of Grovehill Animal Trust, has reminded animal lovers that owning a pet is a life-time commitment – and without considerable forethought and careful financial planning, the animal may find themselves being neglected by their owners or handed into the shelter due to being unloved.

She has further warned that the integration of a pet into a family home at a busy time of year could prove extremely stressful for both the animal and its owners.

Advertisement

“Every year, many children ask for the latest must-have toy – only to lose interest in it soon after Christmas,” Janice said.

“Sadly, this often happens with pets too, like dogs and cats. We’ve all heard the saying, ‘A dog is for life, not just for Christmas’. And while this is a powerful reminder, it applies to all pets and goes beyond Christmas.

“Each January, we see an increase in puppies arriving at the shelter – unsold after being bred for the Christmas market.

“By February and March, more unwanted pets begin to arrive as the reality of caring for them sets in when they start to grow.”J

anice has urged people not to give a pet as a surprise gift during Christmas – nor at any time of year.

“Bringing an animal into your life is a serious commitment and shouldn’t be taken lightly,” she said.

“And it’s important that all the family members are part of the decision-making: Potential new owners meet and choose their own pets, ensuring a strong bond between them.

Advertisement

“Christmas, with its busy schedules and extra visitors, is not the ideal time to introduce a pet to your home.

“Owning a dog or cat is a long-term commitment – often lasting 15 years or more – and it should be a well-thought-out decision. While we wholeheartedly believe in the joys of pet ownership, we just want to remind everyone to think carefully about whether Christmas is the right time to add a furry friend to the family – and never give a living animal as a gift.”

DONATE TO GROVEHILL

Grovehill Animal Trust are an independent charity – and the only animal shelter in the Omagh and surrounding areas – who rely solely on the generosity of the general public to keep their doors open.

Any donation no matter how small would be greatly appreciated. Running costs have increased this past year, and they need our local community to help them as they continue to help unwanted cats and dogs across Omagh.

Consider purchasing their annual calendar – available in Grovehill’s shop on the high street, or at Corry & O’Hare Vets on the Gortin Road, Omagh. You can also donate goodies – including wet food, beds and pet toys – to Grovehill by leaving them in the reception of Corry & O’Hare Vets, Omagh.