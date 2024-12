STUDENTS at a Co Tyrone school have enjoyed great success in a major competition.

The Primary 6 and 7 class at Sacred Heart Primary School in Tattyreagh was awarded ‘Best Overall Key Stage Two Class’ in a competition organised by C2K News Desk.

The contest, which attracted over 2,000 entries from across Northern Ireland, showcased the creativity and skills of young learners.

The Tattyreagh pupils impressed the judges with their wide range of high-quality submissions, earning top honours.

Principal Jarlath McElholm explained the competition’s challenging format.

“Pupils first delivered a one-minute persuasive speech on a variety of topics. The tricky part came next, as they digitally animated their speeches using Adobe AI.”

Every pupil successfully submitted a personal entry before the deadline, showcasing their individual effort and creativity.

The judging process, which considered clarity of recording, the quality of speech delivery, and the persuasiveness of arguments, ultimately awarded Sacred Heart’s class the top prize.

As recognition for their achievement, the students received Adobe-themed goodies and are eagerly anticipating a well-deserved class pizza party.

Mr McElholm expressed pride in the students’ accomplishment.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our pupils. We’re thrilled to see their efforts rewarded.”