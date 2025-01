A RED weather warning has been issued throughout the North by the Met Office which is expected to take effect from 7am until 2pm on Friday, with an amber warning in place from 6am until 9pm.

Considered to be the highest and rarest level of alert, The Met Office have warned members of the public to expect widespread disruptions and dangerous conditions throughout the North.

They have also advised the public to expect flying debris resulting in danger to life, very dangerous driving conditions with fallen trees on roads, power cuts, and damage to buildings and homes with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

Advertisement

Roads, bridges and railway lines are also expected to close, with delays and cancellations to public transport services expected.

Winds are expected to reach up to 100mph in some areas on Friday morning, with The Met Office advising people to stay indoors and avoid travelling.