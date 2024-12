A TYRONE group dedicated to supporting refugees and newcomers in the Omagh area recently brought festive cheer to its community with a Christmas celebration.

The event, hosted at Omagh Community House, was organised by the Empowering Refugee and Newcomer Organisation (ERANO). It welcomed families and staff for a joyful morning featuring carols performed by the Sacred Heart College choir.

ERANO, which supports over 400 families—primarily refugees from Syria and Ukraine—provides vital services such as English classes, visa application assistance, and advice on citizenship and housing.

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley attended the event and praised ERANO’s work in creating a welcoming environment for newcomers.

She said: “Events like this are great to help ensure that refugees and newcomers feel welcome in the local area. ERANO does great work, and I love coming along to their events and hearing everyone’s stories.

“Christmas time can be lonely, and many of the people here are far away from home, so it is important to have events like this to ensure that people who have come here know they are very welcome.”

ERANO founder and manager Mary Lafferty also highlighted the importance of such events, noting that the festive period can often be a particularly difficult time for refugees who are separated from their families.

“Even for people who don’t celebrate Christmas, this time of year is one where families get together and spend time with each other. I want to ensure that people feel welcome here in the local area, and our doors are always open.”

She added that ERANO supports over 400 families across the Fermanagh and Omagh area and beyond.

Mary encouraged anyone seeking assistance or who wants to learn more to reach out through social media or to visit ERANO directly.