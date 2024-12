SANTA’S Grotto returns to Hill of The O’Neill & Ranfurly House in Dungannon from Saturday, December 14, until Sunday, December 22, with an ASD friendly session available on Sunday, December 15.

School groups are welcome to attend, and the grotto is also available through the medium of Irish on request.

Call the box office on 028-87728600 for more information on group bookings.

There will be lots of opportunities to take family photos and make some magical Christmas memories, with each child getting a small gift to take home.

Santa’s Grotto costs £6 per child (accompanying adults go free).

The grotto can be booked online at www.hilloftheoneill.com or by calling the box office on 028 87728600.

The grotto is open on Monday to Friday, between 4pm and 8.30pm, Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from 1pm to 5pm.