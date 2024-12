THE planned switching-on of the Christmas lights in a Tyrone village has been moved because of the stormy weather.

The festive event was due to happen at the Christmas tree in the centre of Plumbridge at 7pm tonight.

However, a decision has been taken to move the lights switch-on to Plumbridge Parish Hall at 7.30pm.

Anyone coming along to the event is being urged to take care in the stormy conditions.

Ireland is set to come under the second highest level of warning due to Storm Darragh moving in from the Atlantic later today.

An amber warning for wind has been issued from 1am on Saturday until 9pm the same day.

Before then, a yellow warning for wind and rain comes into force at 3pm today.

The yellow wind warning will remain and is set to stay in place until 6am on Sunday.