Emergency services are in attendance at a fire in the Melmount area of Strabane, which has caused heavy traffic and several diversions to be put in place.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson has said, “NIFRS are currently in attendance at an incident involving a shed on fire on the Melmount Road in Strabane. Fire Appliances from Strabane, Crescent Link, Castlederg, Newtownstewart, Dungiven and Omagh are in attendance.”

The PSNI have also issued a statement saying, “Police are currently in attendance following a report of a fire in the Melmount Road area of Strabane. A number of diversion points are in place. However, road users are advised to avoid the area at this time due to heavy traffic. Seek an alternative route, if possible.”