PATRICK J Donaghy, a Carrickmore native once honoured by President Bill Clinton for his contributions to Irish causes, passed away peacefully at his home on November 25, aged 83.

Pat was a visionary whose life exemplified the American Dream.

Born in 1941, the seventh of 15 children of Patrick and Alice Donaghy, he emigrated from Tyrone to New York in 1959 with just $11 in his pocket, driven by a determination to succeed.

Pat leaned on his carpentry skills and unshakable determination to begin building the life he envisioned.

He was in a new, exciting country which offered unlimited opportunity for those with drive and determination. He worked nonstop, always with an eye on the next step up the ladder.

Armed with grit and resilience, Pat found work in the construction industry and joined Wicole Construction, where he gained invaluable experience managing sales and operations.

Pat’s entrepreneurial spirit soon led him to co-found Structure Tone in 1971.

Together, he and his business partner, Lew Marino, built the interior renovation firm into one of the most prominent and respected names in the construction industry.

Today, Structure Tone stands as the original flagship company of the STO Building Group, a global construction management powerhouse with over $12 billion in annual revenues.

The company boasts 54 offices around the world, employs more than 4,700 people and has worked on some of the world’s most iconic spaces, including the restoration of Pat’s beloved St Patrick’s Cathedral on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

Known for his integrity and commitment to innovation, Pat was a true leader and set a standard of excellence that continues to define the company’s culture.

Pat’s children Brian, Ray and Eileen have all worked for the firm, his eldest son Patrick Jr and his wife Suzanne continue to work for the company as well as his grandchildren

Tyler, Aidan and Dylan. Pat’s son James (Jim) Donaghy currently serves as the company’s executive chairman, carrying forward his father’s vision and legacy.

Pat’s influence extended far beyond the construction industry and he supported the Boy Scouts of America, Covenant House, Catholic Charities, Red Cross, NY Foundling, Make-A-Wish, US War Veteran’s causes, and many more.

Recognised as one of the top 100 Irish Americans, Pat received this honour from President Bill Clinton for his steadfast support of Irish causes over many decades.

Pat’s life was celebrated at a wake earlier this week and his Reqiuem Funeral Mass took place on Tuesday.

In a tribute, Tyrone GAA said that the death of Pat Donaghy removes one of the true giants of Tyrone and United States life during the 20th and 21st centuries.

“Our deepest sympathy goes to Mary, Brian, Jimmy, John, Ray, Maureen and Eileen, to his wider family circle, to his almost countless friends, colleagues, and business and work associates, and to all those people for whom he simply made life better,” a spokesperson said.