A special trip down memory lane was recently organised in Co Tyrone.

The Termonmaguirc Historical Society recently hosted a memorable event titled ‘Memories of Carrickmore,’ featuring guest speaker Margaret Marshall, a native of the village.

Held at Termonmaguirc Church Hall, the event attracted a large audience eager to hear Margaret’s vivid recollections of her childhood in Carrickmore, where she grew up in the old rectory while her father, Rev Sides, served as Minister.

Margaret, now in her ninth decade, captivated the audience with her sharp memory and detailed accounts of life in the Parish during the 1930s.

Her storytelling was enriched by historical photographs from the era, which painted a picture of the village in a time long past.

The evening also included ciné video footage of Carrickmore from the 1950s, generously donated by the Long family, former residents of the area.

The footage provided a fascinating look at a very different Carrickmore, with glimpses of the changing cars, fashion, and architecture over the decades.

Additionally, two religious books with local significance, donated by the Scott family, were displayed, offering further insight into the area’s heritage.

A spokesperson from the historical society expressed their deep gratitude for the success of the event, thanking Margaret for returning to Carrickmore to share her memories.

Special thanks were also given to the Long family, particularly Helen, for their contribution to the archives, as well as to Termonmaguirc Church Hall and its vestry committee, Rev Barr, and everyone who helped set up the event, provided refreshments, and facilitated the space.

Recognition was also extended to Violet and Harry Dickson, committee member Larry Sheeran, and Dean Maguirc College and The Patrician for their support with audio/visual equipment.

Despite the challenges posed by Storm Darragh, the evening was a heartwarming success. It brought together old friends and neighbours, allowing them to reconnect, share memories, and support the work of the historical society.

Attendees left the event with a deeper appreciation for the history of Carrickmore and a renewed sense of community spirit.