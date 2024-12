The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) O’Neill, Glaslough, Monaghan, H18DT80/Tyrone, O’Neill (Sillis, Glaslough Co Monaghan and formerly Drumlee, Benburb Co Tyrone), peacefully at Loane House, South Tyrone Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, Michael (Mick) beloved son of the late Arthur and Bridget and loving brother to Joe, Margaret and the late Betty, Molly and Bridie. May they rest in peace, Sillis, Glaslough, Co. Monaghan H18DT80. Micks’ remains will repose at his late home until removal on Thursday to Church of St Mary, Glennan for 11am Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in St Jarlath’s Cemetery, Clonfeacle, Blackwatertown Co Tyrone arriving approximately 1pm. Sacred heart of Jesus I place all my trust in thee. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, sister, sister in law Mary, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.