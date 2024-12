The death has taken place December 14th 2024 at the Foyle Hospice of Gabriel Farrell (née Farrell) 12 Dergalt Road, Strabane. Beloved wife of the late Patsy, much loved mother of Aidan, Mandy and Julie,mother-in-law of Michael and John, dearly loved grandmother of Ryan, Shane, Conor, Oran, Maisie, Danny, Pascal and Rónán and sister of Isobel, Annie, Willie, Eugene, Magdalene, Leo, Marie and the late Eamon, Carmel and Pauline. Reposing at her home on Sunday (December 15th) from 2p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday (December 17th) at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice Family time please from 10p.m. to 12 noon. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane