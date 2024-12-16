Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has taken place of Robert John Moore, December 15th, 2024. Peacefully at his late home 45 Kilmore Road, Drumquin. Dearly beloved son of the late John and the late Matilda, devoted brother of William and the late Thomas and dear uncle. House Strictly Private. Funeral arrangements to follow. There will be an opportunity to meet with the family when funeral arrangements are finalised. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle,

“Peace perfect peace”.

The death has taken place of John Cunningham, 6th December 2024, unexpectedly at Altnagevlin Hospital, late of Seskinore, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of Pauline, and loving father of Paul and David. A private service will take place at Roselawn Crematorium. Lovingly remembered by his wife, sons and wider family circle. ‘To know him was to love him’.

Meenan, Eamon 24 Spring Road, Facarry, Mountfield, Co Tyrone, December 15th 2024, peacefully at SWAH, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family. Loving Son of Nan and Paddy (RIP). Beloved husband of Ann (nee McCartan), loving father of Fiona Potter (Gerard), Shauna McGirr (Christopher). Brother to Sean (Mary), Clare Harkin (Brendan RIP), Mairead McGlynn (Micky), Julia McCloy (Peter), Stephen (Missy RIP) and Eunice. Devoted Granda of Odhran, Gavin, Bree, Jenna, Kayden, and Logan. Remains reposing at his late residence this evening from 8pm to 10pm and tomorrow (Monday) 11am to 10pm. Remains departing at 10.25am to Corpus Christi Church, Mountfield for 11am requiem mass on Tuesday 17th December; burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on morning of funeral. Sadly, missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife, daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and wider family circle. Our Lady of Mercy pray for him.

Parker, Nathanial (Nat), suddenly, but peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family, 15th December 2024.

Beloved partner of Sheila, much loved father of David, Simon, Adrian, Stephen, Keith, Natalie, Lisa and Zena, a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, a cherished son of the late Bill and Isabella and a loving brother. Reposing at his late home (5, Killen Park, Killen, Castlederg BT81 7TJ) on Monday 16th December from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Tuesday 17th December from 12 noon to 10 p.m. Service Of Thanksgiving for the life of Nat, on Wednesday 18th December at 11 a.m. in his late home. Interment afterwards in Castlederg Cemetery. FAMILY TIME PLEASE ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughters, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters and entire family circle. At Rest.

Bleakley, 14th December 2024, Peacefully at her residence, Gladys, 17 Rossmore Road, Dungannon. Loving wife of the late Sidney, dear mother of Trevor, Valerie and the late John, mother-in-law of Elizabeth, Julie and David, grandmother of Ruth, Karen, Kirsty, Christopher, Suzanna, Gary, Richard and Matthew, great-grandmother of David and Joshua and dear sister of Joan. Funeral service in Dungannon Presbyterian Church on Monday 16th December 2024 at 2.00pm. House Strictly Private (At Mum’s request). A private family burial will have preceded the service. Donations may be made in Gladys’ memory to Dungannon Presbyterian Church and Marie Curie payable to: F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. “The Lord is my shepherd.”

The death has taken place December 14th 2024 at the Foyle Hospice of Gabriel Farrell (née Farrell) 12 Dergalt Road, Strabane. Beloved wife of the late Patsy, much loved mother of Aidan, Mandy and Julie,mother-in-law of Michael and John, dearly loved grandmother of Ryan, Shane, Conor, Oran, Maisie, Danny, Pascal and Rónán and sister of Isobel, Annie, Willie, Eugene, Magdalene, Leo, Marie and the late Eamon, Carmel and Pauline. Reposing at her home on Sunday (December 15th) from 2p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday (December 17th) at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice Family time please from 10p.m. to 12 noon. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane