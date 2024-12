TRANSLINK has announced that additional services will be operated in the lead-up to Christmas following recent delays and overcrowding on the 273 bus service from Derry to Belfast, which stops in Omagh and Strabane.

Passengers on the 273 service faced significant delays and overcrowding as the service struggled to meet growing demand.

The issue was particularly noticeable on the Omagh to Belfast route, with delays of up to 30 minutes reported. At least two buses broke down last weekend – one just outside Omagh on the Doogary Road and the other before departing from the new Central Station in Belfast.

Some passengers were even turned away in Dungannon due to buses being at full capacity.

In response, Translink issued an apology for the inconvenience and confirmed that additional services would be put in place to manage capacity.

A spokesperson for the company added: “All our services are exceptionally busy in the run-up to Christmas.”