MOST people mean many things to many people, and this was certainly the case with the late Sydney Gilfillan.

At home, the Mountjoy man was a son, brother, father and grandfather.

Beyond his doorstep he was a colleague, clubmate, church member and friend.

Advertisement

The 63-year-old epitomised the meaning of the term community man. He was a person who walked beside those he loved, offering support, encouragement and a shoulder to lean on.

His life was lived at many different levels, firstly in the family home, then, in no particular order, at Gibson Primary School where he worked, at Mountjoy Presbyterian Church where he was a voluntary caretaker, and, of course, at Mountjoy Football Club, where they will probably never see his likes again.

DEVOTED

But Sydney was first and foremost a devoted family man.

As the son of David and the late Esther, he learned how to love from his earliest days.

Growing up as a brother to Laura, Colin, Trevor and Norman, he made many happy memories.

Then, when the time came and Sydney became a father himself, it was to three boys, David, Mark and Andrew.

Advertisement

When his sons brought their girlfriends home, Sydney welcomed Judith, Gemma and Beth into his family with instinctively open arms.

As the years advanced, his five grandsons – Harry, Alfie, Ollie, Freddie and Archie – arrived one by one, and Sydney’s life was thus complete.

However, though he doubtlessly adored his grandsons, Sydney was not given to being backward when it came to the task of inculcating in the boys an understanding of the virtues of honest labour.

In short, Sydney wasted no time in putting his older grandsons to work in the school and church, sweeping, scrubbing and shining. Always fair though, once their toil was complete, the workers were duly given their just rewards – sometimes in the form of a few squirts of Joop.

STEADY

Sydney was the steady, guiding presence for his sons, and, in many ways, for their sons too.

In fact, Sydney’s loyalty, stability and forthrightness was not confined to his family, but, as previously alluded to, extended in many directions.

Sydney gave 30 years of unwavering service as caretaker of Mountjoy Presbyterian Church, quietly ensuring the sacred space ran smoothly.

When Gibson Primary School secured him as their caretaker, they unknowingly hired a man who would perform his duties with an unprecedented level of attention, kindness, care and responsibility.

And with Mountjoy United Football Club, too, Sydney fulfilled his wide-ranging roles with all the deep and unshakeable passion of the fervent fan he was. To him, it was not just football – it was about community, pride and being part of something larger than himself.

Since a brief, uncharacteristic stint of sickness ended with Sydney’s sudden passing last Tuesday, the many spaces he filled now ache in gaping emptiness by the equally many voids he has left behind.

At his funeral service, it was noted that the droves of people who attended to say their goodbyes to Sydney was perhaps the best measure of what he meant to the community of Mountjoy.

The many who lined the pews, it was said, were a testament to the popularity and esteem in which he was held.