FONDLY remembered as ‘the life and soul of the party’, Kate Devlin (née Quinn), of Gortrush Park, Omagh, has sadly passed away at the age of 60 after a courageous battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s.

Kate was born in Gardenville Cottages (now Gardenville Avenue) in Omagh on July 28, 1964 to Joe and Sadie Quinn. She had two sisters, Bernie and Anne, and three brothers, Martin, who sadly passed away on the same day that she did, though years previous, John and Thomas.

Kate attended St Brigid’s High School in Omagh before embarking on a career in retail, where she became a familiar and friendly face in the town. She worked as a supervisor at Iceland and also spent time at Next, before transitioning to a deeply fulfilling role as a care worker. In this capacity, Kate dedicated herself to supporting elderly and disabled members of the community, a role she excelled in until her early 50s when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

She had three children, Emma, Patrick and Laura. For 30 years, and right up until her passing, she lived happily with her beloved partner, Aidan Rodgers. She was also a much-loved nanny to Eva, Órán, Fódla, Cillian and Clara.

“She was just so bubbly and was always the life and soul of the party,” Emma said. “She loved nothing more than doing a bit of shopping and she did everything for us. She was a very caring mother who just loved her family, and we always had the best of the best in life because of her.”

Following Requiem mass, Kate was laid to rest in Greenhill Cemetery.