A Co Tyrone woman says she has been ‘overwhelmed’ by the response to her new self-help book.

Angela Catney is delighted with the response to the launch of her new wellness journal ‘Innerstand’

Angela wrote the journal following a challenging period in her life as a means of catharsis.

The book was recently launched at an event in Strabane.

“It was a fantastic day with an excellent turnout – I can’t get over the crowd who came to get a copy of the book.

“They absolutely flew out the door as did the accompanying colouring books. David (owner of Orchard Scents) was flat out at the till.

“By the end of the day, only four copies of ‘Innerstand’ were left.

“I already have so many women asking for copies to be left by for them so I have to order more copies from the publisher already.

“Considering we only had a few days to prepare for the launch, the response has been outstanding.”

In addition to Saturday’s event, Angela revealed she has had requests from women’s groups in the area for copies of ‘Innerstand.’

“I must admit to being a bit overwhelmed by the response but loving it at the same time. This book will help so many women.”