PLANS have been submitted to upgrade an ATM machine in the centre of Omagh.

Ulster Bank wants to replace its current ATM at its branch at 14 High Street with a new and improved model.

The bank said the planned upgrade of the cash machine will have no impact on the listed building.

Ulster Bank said the new ATM would improve “functionality” for users.

A planning application has been submitted in recent days and the decision on the proposal will be taken by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.