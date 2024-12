A Co Tyrone-based mental health support group will hold a community consultation event this week.

The Koram Centre in Strabane is inviting members of the local community to the event on Friday, December 13.

It will take place from 2pm to 4pm.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “The event will bring people together to discuss the services we deliver at the Koram Centre and to help us get a better understanding of what services and support people would like to see delivered in the Strabane & District area to help address local emotional health & wellbeing needs.

“Your feedback we help inform future service delivery at the Koram Centre, as well as support future funding proposals.

“This event to open to everyone, not just individuals who have used Koram Centre services in the past.”

If you would to take part in the event or would like any further information, please contact the Koram Centre on 02871 886181.