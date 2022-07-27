‘Life-changing’ injuries sustained in Sion Mills collision

POLICE say a van driver has been left with ‘life-changing’ injuries after a serious road traffic collision in Sion Mills on Tuesday afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash, reported to police at around 1.50pm, occurred on the Melmount Road and involved a white Vauxhall van and a blue Volvo lorry.

Police, along with other emergency services, attended the scene where the driver of the van was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance for treatment to his injuries which the PSNI say are believed to be “life-changing”. Police in Strabane who are investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses.

Advertisement

Strabane Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector, Ken McDermott, said, “As part of our enquiries, we’ve spoken to a number of witnesses, however, we’re appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what occurred, or captured the collision on their dash cam and who has not yet spoken with us, to get in touch by calling 101, and quoting reference number 953 of 26/07/22.

“I also want to thank everyone impacted by the closure of Melmount Road yesterday, which was closed for several hours as officers dealt with the collision and conducted enquiries, and to allow the scene to be cleared.”

The inspector added, “You can also make a report to us online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”