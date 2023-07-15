Lisa to host 24-hour gaming stream for Marie Curie

THIS afternoon, a kind-hearted Omagh woman will be putting her concentration skills firmly to the test as she takes part in a 24-hour gaming event to help raise money for a charity that provides end-of-life care to people with cancer.

Lisa Cooney will be going live on Twitch – an online streaming platform – from 3pm today (Saturday, July 15) until 3pm tomorrow for the marathon event, all in aid of Marie Curie.

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, the 24-year-old said that the charity – which has provided frontline nursing and hospice care, a free support line and a wealth of information and support on all aspects of dying, death and bereavement – was a cause close to her heart.

“I really want as much money as possible for Marie Curie,” Lisa, who has a target of £600, said. “They have helped a couple of my family members who aren’t here any more; supporting them in ways I can’t even imagine.

“Marie Curie deserves the world and more.”

Make sure you follow Lisa on Twitch (her username is: LisaMGC) and tune into her stream from 3pm today, and show her some support as she plays a myriad of games, from horror titles to first-person shooters, such as ‘Overwatch’, multi-player classics, like ‘Fortnite’, and the ever-popular colourful role-playing game, ‘Stardew Valley’.

“If you are free, or even have a minute to come and say ‘hi’, I’d really appreciate it,” she added.

To donate to Lisa’s amazing cause, please visit ‘https://tiltify.com/@lisamgc/marie-curie-fundraiser’. Any amount, little or large, will help bring support to someone who is bravely facing the end of their lives.