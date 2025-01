LITTLE Breda Devine was just 20 months old when her life was tragically cut short in the Omagh bomb.

Born on November 18, 1996, she was only days older than Maura Monaghan, making Breda the second youngest victim of the atrocity.

Breda was in Omagh that day with her mother, Tracey, who was seriously injured, and other family members. They had been shopping for wedding gifts and a pair of shoes for Breda to wear at her uncle’s wedding.

The Omagh Bombing Inquiry today heard that Breda was born three months prematurely but had fought to survive in hospital, growing into a healthy, happy little girl.

“She was from Dunamanagh, where her family lived, and had three siblings,” a lawyer representing the family said.

“On August 15, she was in Omagh town centre with her mother, uncle, and future aunt when the explosion occurred.

“She was due to be the flower girl at her uncle and aunt’s wedding, which was set to take place the following weekend.

“The reason the family was in Omagh that day was for Breda’s mother to buy a wedding present and shoes for Breda to wear at the wedding.”

At her funeral, members of the Clann na nGael GAA team formed a solemn guard of honour, paying tribute to the little girl whose life was stolen far too soon.