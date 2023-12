AN experienced community worker from Strabane has branded attempts to introduce domestic water charges in the North as ‘completely ludicrous’, claiming ‘too many local people are already at breaking point’.

As the British Government pursues controversial plans to charge householders water and sewage fees, the Department of Infrastructure recently launched a public consultation process on the matter.

Five potential payment models have so far been proposed, including a flat rate charge for all households, a charge related to the value of a person’s home, and the introduction of water meters.

It is estimated that it would cost £300 million to install water metres on every property across the North and would take considerable time to roll out.

The move comes as part of a wider list of potential revenue raising ideas recently put forward by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

Although the plans are still in the consultation phase, which does not close until March 13 2024, Ivan Barr, a senior staff member with of Melmount Community Forum Groups and commander with Community Rescue Service, has spoken to the Strabane Chronicle to give his opinion on the damage water charges could do to local people.

“Water charges would have a catastrophic impact on impoverished people who are already too hard off,” he said.

“If you keep heaping pressures on people, if costs keep going up but the wages are staying stagnant, something has to give, and these days it is people’s mental health. I see the worst consequences of the cost of living crisis all the time when I am out with Community Rescue Service. They do not know what is around the corner, they are worried that they cannot afford to keep their families fed and warm, and they are finding themselves in a position of utter desperation. What they need is help; not more bills.”

Mr Barr also said that this winter the ‘old cost of living cliche’ has proven true once again.

“To eat or heat remains the question that dominates the conversation in many local houses, and not just among people who are on benefits, but also for people who are working. If you have heard this a thousand times, it’s because it’s the reality.

“You would hardly believe the corners people are being forced into at the minute.”

However, no decisions have been made yet regarding the introduction and enforcement of water charges in the North, and there are several months of the consultation process ahead of us before any tangible decisions are taken.

“I hope that by that stage we have our assembly back and they shoot down any chance of this ridiculous idea being brought in,” Mr Barr added.

“And, if they still aren’t back to work by then, maybe it is time we cut their wages and used the money we saved in order to help the people in our communities who really need it.”