Local community worker to run in council election

A PROMINENT community activist from Sion Mills who ran in the council election of 2019 has decided the he is once again ready to challenge for a seat in local government.

Andy Patton, who since 1982 has been a community and youth worker in Sion, recently announced that he will soon commence a bid to secure a spot on Derry and Strabane District Council in the next election.

Mr Patton, who was narrowly defeated by the SDLP’s Cara Hunter back in 2019, hopes that his good work over the pandemic will have served to further cement his already strong reputation among the local electorate, giving him the edge over this year’s other candidates.

“Last time out I was beaten by 200 votes,” began Mr Patton, “But this time, I am hoping that I have enough support to get me over the line.”

Mr Patton has spent the last 40 years dedicating himself to grassroots community work in the Derg area, and he believes this gives him the perfect bedrock from which to grow into a valuable local representative.

“I have been helping local people with local issues, for a lifetime,” said Mr Patton.

“Sion Mills is a truly cross-community place, and I will reflect this in my representation. Anybody who knows me understands that I am not concerned with religion or party politics,” he clarified.

Rather, as Mr Patton explained, the Sion Mills man is interested in addressing real issues that have a tangible impact on the people from his community.

“There are longstanding issues regarding a lack of recreational facilities in the community, and every person in the locality you ask will tell you a sizable list of problems they want to see resolved.

“The truth is that the big parties are not there on the ground – not in Sion Mills anyway – but I am. I know what problems are confronting people and I am willing to spend time and energy helping tackle them.

“Political parties are interested in towing the line. I am interesting in affecting real local change,” said Mr Patton.

He concluded, “If you want somebody who is genuinely interested in the betterment of the Derg area, vote for me. Any and all support will be gladly welcomed.”