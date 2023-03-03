Local councillors speak out on rising abuse and intimidation

WITH the local elections just over two months away, a new survey has revealed over three-quarters of councillors in the North have been subjected to abuse or intimidation.

The survey by the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA) found that over three-quarters of local councillors in the North had experienced abuse in their role, while 52 per-cent said they have been intimidated by members of the public and online ‘trolls’.

Councillors who represent Omagh and the surrounding areas have said that this is a worrying trend and that no one deserves to be intimidated or abused in their place of work.

Sinn Fein Mid Tyrone councillor, Pádraigín Kelly, said that the abuse she suffered during the last election campaign affected her and her family.

‘NEVER OKAY’

Cllr Kelly said, “I utterly condemn the abuse of local councillors. It is never okay to abuse someone in their workplace.

“During the last election my posters were targeted, they were stolen or defaced. This affected both me and my family. This was my first experience with politics and my first election. No-one has the right to do that to anyone.”

Alliance Party councillor for Omagh, Stephen Donnelly, said he was verbally abused during the last assembly election when out campaigning. He said there is no place for this in society.

Cllr Donnelly, who this week confirmed he had been re-selected by Alliance for the upcoming elections, said, “Sadly I don’t think the results of this survey will be a surprise to most who have served in some form of elected office.

“Having represented Omagh for four years, it has been a privilege to be their voice and to secure positive steps forward on their behalf, but there is undoubtedly a darker side to the role.

“I was 22 when pictures of my face appeared on a bonfire for the first time and that was before I was even elected. Since then I have had threats messaged to me on social media, been screamed at while trying to attend work events, and even had someone pull up on the street to demand I leave the area while my colleagues and I were walking in.”

THICK SKIN

“I have a thick skin and fully expect criticism for things I say and do, that’s just part of the job – not everyone is going to agree with you. But it does feel as though, too often now, public discourse goes well beyond that to the point that it becomes abusive and malicious.

“It is far worse for women in politics as the problem of misogyny persists alongside that.”

CRITICISM

Experienced West Tyrone UUP councillor, Allan Rainey, said that he had never faced abuse, adding that having heavy criticism and posters taken down was just a part of political life that he had learnt to accept.

Cllr Rainey said, “I have had posters of mine taken down and been approached in the street during my time, but that is just a part of everyday political life.

“It has always been like that and I think it will probably never change.”