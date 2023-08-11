Local engineering firm bringing up to 100 new jobs to Strabane

A LOCAL construction firm has announced that a new expansion of the business will create up to 100 new jobs.

KES Group, based at Strabane Business Park, made the announcement this week as the next phase of the company’s expansion plans got underway.

The new jobs will include administration, construction, production and engineering roles.

KES managing director, Conor McCrossan this week remarked that the company was “very happy” to boost the local economy by providing these jobs.

He told the Chronicle, “We are very pleased to bring up to 100 new jobs to the Strabane area due to the completion of phase two of our expansion plans. These will be high-quality jobs ranging from being in the administration, construction, finance and engineering fields.

“We will be looking to employ people and tradesmen from every job that is involved in the process of fitting out a new building.”

Established in 2009, KES Group has grown to become a sector leader in the design, manufacture and assembly of modular building solutions and in the provision of specialist energy services.

Mr McCrossan continued, “For some jobs, KES will provide training through our partners to up-skill anyone who may need specific skills to work with our high-tech machinery.

“These types of roles are not currently on offer by any other local company.”

He also said that KES are committed to staying in the Strabane and want to continue providing local people with high quality employment.

Mr McCrossan said, “We are a very ambitious company and we want to continue to grow. We hope phase three of our expansion of our Strabane facility will be completed in January of next year.

“There has been some pressure to move to other areas but we are so happy to be able to provide these jobs in Strabane. I myself only live 15 minutes from our facility and I am proud of what we can provide the local economy.”