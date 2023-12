AN Omagh charity have arranged for a coffee morning to take place tomorrow (Friday) to mark Homeless Awareness Week (HAW).

With the theme of this year’s HAW chosen as ‘Turning the Tides’, people are encouraged to take time out to reflect on the bleak reality facing homeless members of our community and to consider ways to alleviate the pressures they face.

In the spirit of this, Omagh charity, SLATE, have organised a coffee morning to allow the community to come together and brainstorm ideas on how they can ‘turn the tides on homelessness’ locally.

Advertisement

Shelter NI’s SLATE Project aims to offer an alternative to homelessness for young people aged 16 to 25 years who have support needs and are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Speaking with the UH ahead of the coffee morning, Stella Lepoidevin, Area Manager, said, “The SLATE project works to support young people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, so we thought it would be a good idea to run an event where the young people we work with can get involved and play their part in promoting Homeless Awareness Week.”

The coffee morning will take place at SLATE Project office, 33-35 Castle Street, Omagh, from 11.30am to 1.30pm. Come along and join in the discussions – your cup of coffee could make a difference!