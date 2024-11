A TYRONE journalist had a front-row seat at the White House during a critical moment in US politics, covering President Joe Biden’s emotional tribute to Vice President Kamala Harris after her defeat by Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential election.

Reporting from the iconic Rose Garden, Dromore native Peter Kelly witnessed Mr Biden’s powerful call for resilience and unity, as he reassured supporters not to be disheartened by Harris’s loss.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Mr Biden said, “Setbacks are unavoidable, but giving up is unforgivable.”

The President continued, “We all get knocked down, but the measure of our character, as my dad would say, is how quickly we get back up.

“Remember, a defeat does not mean we are defeated.”

The 46th US President is one of only two White House occupants to refer to Omagh in his presidency. The attempted murder of PSNI Detective John Caldwell at the Omagh Youth Sports complex in February 2023 featured prominently in Mr Biden’s remarks a month later, both in Washington and then Belfast during his all-Ireland visit in April.

In the White House on St Patrick’s Day 2023, Mr Biden said, “To the Northern Ireland leaders here today, let me say how important it was to see you standing shoulder to shoulder with the Chief Constable reaffirming your commitment to the future following the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector Caldwell.”

And, during his speech at Belfast’s Ulster University on April 12, he added, ‘standing for peace and rejecting political violence’ was something that should unite political rivals.

“The [Caldwell] attack was a hard reminder there will always be those who seek to destroy, rather than rebuild,” he said.

The often-described ‘most Irish of American presidents’ sought to reassure supporters in the wake of Vice President Harris’ resounding defeat. “I know it’s a difficult time. You’re hurting. I hear you, and I see you. But don’t forget – don’t forget all that we accomplished.

He referred to Kamala Harris’ effort to succeed him as President by citing her true grit. “She ran an inspiring campaign. She has a backbone like a ramrod.”

Vice President Kamala Harris finished the 2024 Presidential election with 226 Electoral College Votes to Donald Trump’s victorious 312 tally.

In a White House Press Briefing later, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, revealed that President Biden promised an orderly transition to the incoming 47th President in a phone call congratulating him.

“That’s what the American people deserve,” she added.