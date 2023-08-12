Local MS sufferer receives hero’s homecoming after epic adventure

AS ten exhausted, charity cyclists rode triumphantly towards the shores of Loughmacrory last weekend, it was Tracy Kelly’s name that the awaiting crowd cheered the loudest.

The group had just taken on the Loch Ness 600 – a cycle almost as epic as the mythological creature associated with its name.

Starting out on the shores of Scotland’s largest lough, the team of ten peddled 600k to the banks of Loughmacrory – which, fittingly, is the homeland of the woman at the heart of this story, Tracy Kelly.

Advertisement

A few years ago, Tracy was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) – a condition which can cause tiredness, vision problems, muscle stiffness and spasms, and many other symptoms.

Earlier this year, however, Tracy decided that she would take on a charity cycle of seismic proportions, both to raise money for MS Society, and to prove to herself that her condition could not set the limits of her life.

When Tracey and her nine fellow cyclists – including her brother Noel and sister Monica – arrived back in Loughmacrory on Saturday afternoon, she had done both these things.

Speaking earlier this week, an emotional Noel described how it felt to arrive home alongside his two sisters after completing the Loch Ness 600.

“It went even better than I had expected,” began Noel.

“We had no accidents and only four punctures, so that in itself almost made it a success.”

However, it was not the low number of flat wheels or absence of crashes that filled Noel with pride as he raced towards the finish line on Saturday. Rather, it was the magnitude of what Tracey had just accomplished.

Advertisement

“Tracey had never peddled a bike seriously until a few months ago, so to take on a cycle of this size was no mean feat.

“I will not lie, the hit of emotion when we got back into Loughmacrory was overwhelming,” reflected Noel.

“I was so proud of Tracey, and my other sister, Monica too.”

When the group returned to the local GAA grounds, a celebratory feast awaited them, as did half the population of the village, plus a few out-of-towners.

“There was a BBQ, pizzas and a bit of music from ‘Tis Not Easy.

“It was a brilliant day,” said Noel.

The cyclists who took part raised money in a variety of ways, but each of them opened a JustGiving page.

Those pages, Noel explained, will remain open for another four weeks.

If you would like to support Tracey and the MS Society, you can do so by visiting the Loch 600 page and following the JustGiving links.