A LOCAL refugee has spoken about how he has ‘found it difficult’ to watch a violent wave of anti-immigration sentiment sweep across the UK and Ireland in recent weeks.

Mohommad Wais Besmal has said the rioting and arson witnessed in places such as Belfast following the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport has left him and other migrants feeling ‘terrified’.

However, despite being afraid for his fellow Afghans and other foreigners in the towns and cities caught up in the racist thuggery, Mohommad said he still feels ‘safe and secure’ in Omagh.

“Seeing the chaos on the streets has been quite frustrating and annoying for me,” began Mohommad, who moved here to escape the totalitarian Taliban regime that has reigned in his home country since 2021.

“As a newcomer to this part of the world, it was not easy to watch these things.”

He continued, “I think of the UK and Ireland as a peaceful place. My experience of Omagh has been what all refugees hope their new home will be: Safe and secure.”

Despite this, Mohommad has nevertheless been disturbed by the scenes of soaring petrol bombs and orchestrated mayhem that were witnessed in Belfast last week.

“Seeing the issues and problems that have arisen lately has been terrifying. It is really terrifying for me and all migrants.”

Mohommad was a prominent educator in Afghanistan. Consequently, he has many contacts in other parts of the UK and Ireland.

“When I talk with colleagues and friends, they tell me they are not happy. They are saying it is not right.”

One acquaintance of Mohommad’s suffered two attacks on his Belfast business during the carnage.

“He owns a halal shop that we visit every month to pick up some groceries and it has been attacked twice since this all began.

“The windows were smashed through and all the items inside were ruined.

“That is a terrifying situation.”

However, when asked whether he is personally fearful for himself or his family in Omagh, Mohommad was hopeful.

“The local migrants in Omagh see nothing in their life here to cause them to worry. They have a good relationship with local people, with the council, with everyone.

“It is a very peaceful, quiet town and everyone is happy.”

“We are not worried because we see no signs that things are going to change.”

Mohommad added, “Even if things get worse in other towns and cities in the UK, we feel like we will be safe and protected here.”