A CONTROVERSIAL plan to operate a pet crematorium at a scenic location outside Omagh, has been given the green light by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, despite widespread local opposition.

The facility, to be situated close to the Pigeon Top, was approved by councillors on a majority vote when the Planning Committee met last week. It will see the development of an incinerator to cremate what were described as small family animals and other deceased pets at temperatures reaching 800 degrees.

However residents living close to the proposed site for the crematorium told the Planning Committee that it was being ‘imposed’ on them. More than 40 people have formally voiced their objections.

Advertisement

Local man, Brendan Johns, called on the council to give significant weight to the level of opposition. He said that the crematorium would be built in a tight-knit local community, that there had been no attempt by the applicant to consult with neighbours, and that it would be detrimental to residential property prices.

“Most importantly, a crematorium in this location does not feel right,” Mr Johns added.

He was supported by Sinn Féin councillor, Barry McElduff, who said that concerning issues included odour and pollutants, noise and traffic as well as the potential devaluation of homes.

“I am surprised at the cavalier use of the word incinerator which is bound to create angst in the community. It is a word and a facility which provokes fear,” Mr McElduff added.

However, the applicant, Paul Kelly, said that he had spent thousands of pounds developing the proposal adding that he was willing to meet any objectors to explain about the crematorium.

“This is a plan which has been in my head for 10-15 years,” Mr Kelly said. “It was inspired by seeing other similar pet crematoria; I didn’t like what they were doing and want to do better.

“Losing a pet can be a very distressing and traumatic time and I want to provide a professional service.

Advertisement

“The size of the crematorium is for small pets only. It will be completely out of view of all neighbours. It is for pets only and not for agricultural animals. It’s for beloved pets.”

Mr Kelly said that the high temperatures used in the cremation process would mean that there would be no smell from the facility and that the only material change would be the construction of a flue.

Sinn Féin councillor, Stephen McCann cautioned against granting planning permission at this stage. He asked for a deferral to see other pet crematoria operating, in particular a facility in Craigavon which is believed to be the closest to Omagh.

“This is a very unusual application, and a radical transformation from a welder’s shed,” he said.

However, council planning officials said that their recommendation to approve the plan had been made following consultations and that the pet crematorium had met the criteria required.

Following a debate lasting upwards on one hour, the application was approved by a majority of councillors.