THERE was a wide range of views when students from the South West College in Omagh were asked about their views regarding Education Minister Paul Givan’s announcement that he is proposing to raise the school leaving age in the North to 18.

Young people can currently leave education at the age of 16, and according to the most recent figures from the NI statistics and Research Agency, seven per-cent of young people between the ages of 16 and 24 are not currently in education, employment, or training.

In England, pupils have to study or train until they are 18, either going on to college or sixth form, an apprenticeship, or studying part-time while volunteering or working.

While in the Republic of Ireland and Scotland, the minimum school leaving age is 16.

Yesterday, students attending the South West College in Omagh, had mixed opinions about Mr Givan’s proposals.

Construction and engineering student Louis McRory, who left school at 16 but returned to education at the college, said he felt like the new rule was ‘not fair’ and did not allow people who were passionate about a career at 16 to go for it.

“Personally, I do not agree that it should be made mandatory,” said Louis.

“For some people, the education environment does not suit them, and they need to go out and experience life and work. I myself left school at 16 and, after working a while, realised I wanted to go back to education, but I feel like I needed the time to grow up and work for a while before returning to education.“

Hairdressing students, Niamh Gallagher and Jess Horon, both said they would agree with the law change.

Niamh said, “I think people need to be trained more before entering the workforce. I was not ready at 16 to work in full-time employment, and school does not prepare 16-year-olds to enter the workplace at that age.”

Jess added, “I agree; personally, I am so glad I made the decisions to stay on and train so I could become a hairdresser. 16 is way too early to leave education, in my opinion.”

Cahir Cassidy, who is studying for a Foundation in Degree in Sport, said he believed the current rules were fine.

He said, “I don’t see an issue with the way it is now. Most 16-year-olds are mature enough to make decisions, and sure, if they choose to leave school at that age, nothing is stopping someone from returning to education later. I think there are more important issues right now for politicians to be talking about than this.”

Speaking about the proposed law change, the Education Minister said, “Over 100 years ago, in 1918, the Education Act not only raised the compulsory school leaving age to 14 but included a provision that all young people should participate in some form of education until they were 18.

“It is unacceptable that in 2024 this is not the case. Participation in education beyond the age of 16 directly impacts the life chances of young people. Regrettably, a young person’s background remains a key factor in whether they progress to post-16 education. Compulsory education or training ending at 16 is a remnant of a manufacturing society with many unskilled jobs that no longer exist.”