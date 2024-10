It is expected that a minimum of five local families whose lives have been adversely affected by vaccine-related health complications will take part in an awareness event in Stormont this morning.

Organisers hope the gathering – which, they stress, was only made possible by a year of hard campaigning – will provide an opportunity for vaccination victims to address some of the North’s leading politicians.

However, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt has confirmed that he will not be attending.

Ahead of the event, we spoke with Sharon Kelso, leader of VIBS NI (Vaccine Injured and Bereaved Northern Ireland), who, following the death of her daughter only days after receiving the jab, has been a key driving force in making this morning’s event possible.

“I am a bit apprehensive about the event, to be honest, but looking forward to it too. There is always a the feeling that you’re treading above a dangerous undercurrent when you’re trying to tell a truth that some people seem committed to denying.

“But, while that nervousness is there, I’m also hopeful that everybody who attends will do so in a spirit of good faith, and with a willingness to listen,” began Ms Kelso.

It is believed that VIBS NI members will use this morning’s event as an opportunity to discuss a number of important issues, including pathways to care, the compensation scheme and the draft public health bill – a contentious piece of legalisation, for which the consultation period concludes today.

“These are matters that need to be addressed directly. We need to give our views and hash out a way forward. The simple fact is that I have lost a daughter, other families have lost loved ones, and many people have lost their quality of life. We want to find a way to ensure that the mistakes of the past are never repeated, and also to figure out how to do right by those who have been wronged, hurt and killed.”

Two of the people who will be present in Stormont’s Long Gallery this morning are Larry Lowe and Claire Smithson, along with their respective husband Terry and wife Gini, both of whose lives have been transformed by extreme neurological deterioration which began soon after being injected with Covid-19 vaccinations

“Earlier this year, Larry Lowe, an Omagh musician and teacher, shared his personal experiences with a severe and debilitating vaccine injury.

“A month or so later, Claire, who, coincidentally, is a former neighbour and colleague of Larry’s, shared hers.

“Both their lives, and the lives of those closest to them, have been upended as a result. Both are battling constant pain and extreme mobility issues. Frankly, their old lives have, in some sense, been taken from them,” said Ms Kelso.

“Today, both their stories will be part of the body of evidence that we will be presenting to illustrate just how catastrophic the Covid-19 vaccinations were for some people.”

Speaking with the TyroneHerald last month, Larry indicated that, if his health allowed, he would be speaking at this morning’s awareness event. It is not clear whether Claire or other local people will be sharing their stories directly.

“If you could use our support, please contact VIBS NI via our Facebook page or by emailing ‘info@vibs-ni.co.uk’.

This morning’s event is not fully public and requires prior authorisation to enter. However, anybody who wishes to attend and show their support by standing outside Stormont is invited to do so.